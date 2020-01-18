Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

