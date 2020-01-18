180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $7,185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 102,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

UN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

