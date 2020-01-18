180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sony by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony by 161.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sony by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,654,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,129 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

