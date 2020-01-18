Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

