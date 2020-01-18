180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $89.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.