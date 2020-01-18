180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $54.03 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.