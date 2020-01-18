180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,404,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,325,000 after acquiring an additional 394,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,479 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

