180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

