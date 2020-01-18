180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $96.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.