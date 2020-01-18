180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

