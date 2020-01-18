180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

