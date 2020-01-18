iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

