2,960 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $209.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.