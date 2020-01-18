1,749 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500
Packaging Corp Of America Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
Packaging Corp Of America Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Unilever NV
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Unilever NV
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Corp
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sony Corp
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report