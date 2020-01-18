1,749 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

