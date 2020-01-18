180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,909 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

