Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.