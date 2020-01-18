Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $564,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

