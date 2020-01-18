Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after acquiring an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $231.91 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

