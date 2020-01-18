180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

