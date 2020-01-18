Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Gladstone Capital worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $316.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.