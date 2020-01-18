Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

