Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

