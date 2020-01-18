Beacon Financial Group Acquires 1,073 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 445.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 943,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,957 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

