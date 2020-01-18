PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $141.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

