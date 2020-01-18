American Research & Management Co. Has $455,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Intel stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

