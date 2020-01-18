American Research & Management Co. Sells 334 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

