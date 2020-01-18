B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.