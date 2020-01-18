B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

