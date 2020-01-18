Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.