Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

