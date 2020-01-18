Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 914.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

