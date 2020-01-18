Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

