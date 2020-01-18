Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.