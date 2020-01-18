Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.62 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.