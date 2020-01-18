Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

