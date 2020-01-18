Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

