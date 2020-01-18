Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.