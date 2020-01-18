CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,751.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,964,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

