Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,725 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,732.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $361,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $5,450,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

