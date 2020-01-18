BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BDSI stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $46,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 572,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,220,404 shares of company stock valued at $38,096,853 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 236,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,023 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

