Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.23 ($63.06).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

NEM stock opened at €68.25 ($79.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.80 ($38.14) and a one year high of €61.95 ($72.03). The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 66.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.98.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

