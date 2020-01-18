KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.57. KushCo has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
