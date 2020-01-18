KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get KushCo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.57. KushCo has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.