CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $201,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,172,903 shares of company stock worth $43,890,600. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.