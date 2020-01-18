Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $843,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

