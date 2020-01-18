Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Jan 18th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

LON:ATQT opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Attraqt Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.42.

About Attraqt Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

