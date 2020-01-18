Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after buying an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 18,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,392,000 after buying an additional 4,206,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after buying an additional 132,885 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of BAX opened at $89.73 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

