Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 305,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after buying an additional 122,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 382.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 71,370 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

