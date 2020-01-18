Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 201 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.