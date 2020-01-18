Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after acquiring an additional 474,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

