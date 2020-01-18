Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 17,245 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

SLB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

