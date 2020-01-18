Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

NYSE BK opened at $46.18 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.