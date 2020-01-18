Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 153 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Copart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $97.12 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

